Contractor shot dead in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A contractor was shot dead while his driver and cousin sustained injuries when gunmen fired at his van in Landiwah village in the jurisdiction of Dadiwala Police Station on Monday, police said.
Imtiaz Khan, the driver, reported to the police that contractor Mushtaq Khan and Murad Ali were heading to Lakki Township in a double cabin van when gunmen including, Sarfaraz, Shaista Khan and Salim Khan opened fire on the van.
Resultantly, the contractor was killed on the spot while he (driver) and his cousin sustained injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Serai Naurang wherefrom the injured were referred to a hospital Bannu due to their precarious condition.
It was learnt that the slain contractor had contested recent local government elections for tehsil mayor but he could not succeed. The motive behind the incident was stated to be an old enmity. The police launched an investigation after registering the case.
