 
close
Tuesday January 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

PMLN turned country’s electricity on imported fuel: Hammad

By APP
January 04, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said the PMLN government turned the country’s electricity on imported fuel and now their prices has surged in the international market. Responding to a tweet of PMLN leader Miftah Ismail, the energy minister said, “For your [Miftah] information, the fuel cost adjustment is being done due the fuel of your imported LNG and coal power plants.”

Comments