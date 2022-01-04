PMLN turned country’s electricity on imported fuel: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said the PMLN government turned the country’s electricity on imported fuel and now their prices has surged in the international market. Responding to a tweet of PMLN leader Miftah Ismail, the energy minister said, “For your [Miftah] information, the fuel cost adjustment is being done due the fuel of your imported LNG and coal power plants.”
