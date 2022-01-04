Buzdar, Sh Rashid discuss Pindi projects

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Sh Rashid Ahmad called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday to discuss ongoing schemes in Rawalpindi and matters of mutual interest.

The CM assured early completion of welfare projects, adding that the government is focused on resolving the problems of the Rawalpindi city as it is a PTI stronghold. He said the government believes in tolerance and brotherhood while following the policy of transparency and honesty. He said the culture of political revenge was promoted in the past but allegation-mongering is not a policy of the PTI government. The rule of law has been ensured as negative attitudes and the politics of anarchy are detrimental to the national unity, he concluded.

Sh Rashid expressed the satisfaction that the Punjab government is solving Rawalpindi's problems on a priority basis. He said with the grace of Almighty Allah, the law and order situation is satisfactory as the government took every possible step to protect the life and property of people.

Those announcing holding a march on March 23 should realize facts as no one could be allowed to take the law into their own hands. The opposition is losing time and the government is stronger than before. It would complete its tenure, he added.