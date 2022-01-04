PPP has no regard for patients of Sindh: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and spokesman for the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar while reacting to a media talk of Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has said his statement is detrimental to the federation and alleged that the PPP has no regard for patients or people of Sindh.

The patients are facing troubles in Sindh hospitals and deaths of children in Tharparkar are another proof of inefficiency of the Sindh government. Murtaza Wahab should keep in mindthe dilapidated Sindh health system before criticising the Naya Pakistan National Health Card which is a historic step of the PTI government, he said.

No government could launch such a unique programme as every family in Punjab would get free treatment facilities by March through this scheme. The Punjab government has made record corona vaccination and people from every province come to Punjab for treatment.

Punjab has healed the wounds of ailing humanity and it has never claimed to provide medical services to people of other provinces. Punjab has never indulged in itself in parochialism and Murtaza Wahab should remember Punjab was providing better services to patients, the SACM.

Murtaza Wahab has proved that approach of the Sindh government was very limited as the Punjab government under CM Usman Buzdar has always extended cooperation to other provinces, the SACM said.