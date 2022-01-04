 
Tuesday January 04, 2022
Labourer strangled for demanding wages

January 04, 2022

LAHORE: A labourer was strangled for demanding payment of his work in Haier police limits here on Monday. The victim has been identified as Karamat Ali of Mallian Village. He worked for accused Sajjad for a water bore, but he was not paid for his work. He demanded Rs800 for his work which the accused refused to pay and strangled him. Police removed the body to morgue.

