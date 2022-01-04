‘Rain spell of winter beneficial for wheat crop’

Islamabad: The first-ever significant rain of this winter season expected at various parts of the country from Monday till Friday will prove as beneficial for the wheat crop.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the concerned authorities to remain alert due to the heavy rainfall which may generate flash flooding in vulnerable parts of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Kohlu and Kohe Suleman till tomorrow (Wednesday).

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai, Chaman, Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from today (Tuesday) to January 6 (Thursday).

Spokesman PMD, Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Babar said that the strong westerly weather system has entered Balochistan and approaching upper parts of the country during the next three to four days.

This is the first major good rain spell across the country including Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan during which the day temperatures may be decreased. The system would produce widespread intermittent rain across the country while the intensity of the rain will be varying from moderate to heavy falls at times, he said.

According to the PMD, rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Pasni, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhalmagsi, Bolan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur till Thursday.

Rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur till January 7 (Friday).

Heavy snowfall is also expected in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai, Chaman Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat and Malam Jabba during the period.