Meesha denies compromise with Ali Zafar

LAHORE: Singer and actor Meesha Shahfi has rejected the reports that she is reaching a compromise or settlement with Ali Zafar, local media reported.
She was talking to media outside a Lahore’s sessions court on Monday where she is facing defamation charges from singer Ali Zafar. “I just faced cross-examination in the court,” she said. “These reports are totally baseless.”
The singer refused to talk about Ali Zafar and asked reporters to ask her questions about herself. Meesha Shafi said that her husband has been her biggest support from “the day one.” “Our society has never seen a case like this before,” she said, adding that one always learns from their experiences. Monday was the prosecution’s day to cross-examine Meesha Shafi.
