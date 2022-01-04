Best working ties with PML-Q: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister and PA Speaker agreed to further strengthen the working relationship between coalition parties, the PTI and the PML-Q, and decided to jointly take part in local governments’ elections. The chief minister said that there was the best working relationship with the PML-Q, adding that the consultation process on important issues would be continued. The journey of public service would be accelerated and the critics would be responded through performance by the government, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the durable work done by the PTI-led government was unique as significant relief had been provided to the masses. Opposition had no narrative or any strategy for the welfare of the people, he added.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi vowed to jointly work for providing relief to the masses and emphasised that the alliance was being moved forward with sincerity. The consultation process would be continued to choose joint candidates for LG elections, he added. Principal Secretary to CM Amir Jan and Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present.