Another media outlet shuts down in Hong Kong today

HONG KONG: Independent online news outlet Citizen News is to close on Tuesday (today) after five years, in the face of what it described as a deteriorating media environment in the Chinese-ruled territory and concerns about the safety of its staff, foreign media reported.

The announcement, made on social media, comes less than a week after some 200 police raided the office of Stand News, another independent media outlet, accusing its senior editors of sedition.

Citizen News said it had come to its decision with a “heavy heart”, noting the outlet had been established in 2017 by veteran journalists committed to serving the public and the “greater public good” with their reporting.

“We have never forgotten our original intent,” the media group said in a statement. “Sadly, we can no longer strive to turn our beliefs into reality without fear because of the sea change in our society over the past two years and the deteriorating media environment.”

Beijing promised to respect Hong Kong’s freedoms and way of life, including free media, for at least 50 years when the territory was returned to Chinese rule in 1997. But pro-democracy activists and rights groups say freedoms have been eroded, particularly since Beijing imposed the National Security Law on the territory in June 2020 in the wake of mass democracy protests in 2019.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Citizen News founder Chris Yeung said the media was facing an “increasingly tough environment” in Hong Kong.

“Those who are being seen as critical or troublemakers, they are more vulnerable,” he said, highlighting the risk as one of the reasons for Citizen News’ closure.