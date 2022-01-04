PMLN hid nine accounts from ECP: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said the perusal of the PMLN financial documents had revealed nine accounts hidden by the party from the ECP.

The PMLN only managed to submit bank statements of two of such accounts when it was revealed that the party kept nine secret accounts, the minister told the media Monday outside the ECP office.

Sharing details of a report prepared by his party’s financial experts on secret accounts of different political parties, he said both the PML-N and the PPP had kept several of their bank accounts secret from the national election watchdog.He said the PMLN received donations worth over Rs600 million, but failed to produce record of its 98 percent.

They did not have any receipt or other document to prove source of donations. The PMLN, he said had received donations worth over Rs400 million from 2013 to 2015. Similarly, the PPP, he said out of the total 12 party accounts kept nine accounts secret from the ECP in 2013, 11 in 2014 and 10 in 2015. The PMLN and the PPP did not disclose the accounts to provide shelter to the donors.

They just hide them to protect their interests, he remarked.Farrukh Habib said the PTI government believed in transparency as it had provided the detail of its 40,000 donors.He urged all the political parties to submit their party funding details to scrutiny committee of the Election Commission.

He appealed the ECP to take all legal steps against those parties which concealed facts from the scrutiny committee.