ANP to field candidates for all Torghar tehsils

MANSEHRA: Awami National Party (ANP) has announced to field contenders for tehsil chairmen slots in all three tehsils of the Torghar district.

“We have executed mega development projects in Torghar and people will vote for us in the coming local government elections,” the chairman of the district development advisory committee ANP’s Member Provincial Assembly Laiq Mohammad Khan told reporters in Judbah on Monday.

He said that the ANP would field its aspirants in Judbah, Kundar Hassanzai and Mera Madakhail tehsils and hoped to secure the win.“Brave people of this district voted me to the provincial assembly on the ANP ticket and they would also follow suit and elect our party’s chairmen in three tehsils,” he said.

He said that work on Kotkay- Hassanzai bridge and 30km road was well in progress at a cost of Rs7 billion.“On completion of these two projects, the travelling time between Torghar and Peshawar would shrink to two hours from 17 hours,” he said.

He said that the names of the aspirants would be finalised after the consultation with the local elders and party workers.“The ANP changed the status of Torghar, an erstwhile a tribal belt of Mansehra, to a settled district in 2011 and launched mega development projects afterwards for the prosperity of the people,” he said.