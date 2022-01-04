MMC tended to 6,93,835 patients in 2021: official

MARDAN: The Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) provided healthcare services to 6,93,835 patients during the year 2021, stated an official statement on Monday.

Medical Director Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ali said that besides providing healthcare services to general and critical patients, the hospital had put in place adequate arrangements to facilitate patients suffering from viral infections and tended to 1,391 Covid-19 positive and 1,000 dengue patients as well.

He said that out of the total patients, 3,88,255 patients were facilitated in the Accident and Emergency Department and 3,05,680 in the Outpatient Department.The official said that 11,225,83 investigations had been performed in the laboratory during the said period.

He said that keeping in view the increasing demand for oxygen for Covid-19 patients, the hospital administration had installed two new oxygen tanks and arranged related medical apparatus to provide the best healthcare services to such patients.

The official said that medical and auxiliary staff was dedicated to looking after the Covid-19 patients, adding that the hospital played its part in the national fight against viral infection.He said that the hospital administration had chalked out a comprehensive plan to serve the Covid and general patients side by side so far.

Hospital Director Dr Tariq Mehmood said that MMC was frequented by thousands of patients not only from Mardan but also from adjacent districts, including Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Buner and Malakand to seek diagnostic and treatment services.

The official said the MMC had achieved various milestones over the years, adding that full spine endoscopic surgery was started in the hospital, making it the first public healthcare facility to achieve this feat.

He said the hospital administration was committed to introducing globally practised healthcare services in the facility and frequently arranged various training for its staff, particularly nursing staff to further improve patient care.

Besides this, the official said that dedicated wards for psychiatry, gastroenterology, pulmonology, skin, etc had also been established and new machines for dialysis, incinerators to dispose of solid and infectious waste were installed while various wards were renovated wherein other projects were in various stages of completion.

He said that on the special directives of the new Board of Governors (BOG), the Sehat Insaf Card Plus Programme was being streamlined to pass on its benefits to the general public by ensuring free treatment services to all.

The official said that Sehat Sahulat Pharmacy had recently been established on the hospital premises to facilitate patients and ensure the provision of only prescribed quality medicines to them.