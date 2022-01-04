JUIF seeks lists of candidates for LG polls

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) has directed the office-bearers of the districts where the second round of elections would be held on March 27 to submit lists of the proposed candidates for the local government elections with the election committee.

The committee would finalize candidates for the next round of the polls by January 15.This was decided at the provincial executive council meeting of the party held here on Monday with the party provincial president Ataur Rahman in the chair.

The participants of the meeting lauded the party leadership of the 17 districts where the first round of the election was held on December 19 for the impressive planning that made the party’s victory in the election possible.

They hoped the party would gain success in the next round of the elections.The participants termed the local government elections as a referendum against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.