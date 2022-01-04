Land dispute: Residents protest non-implementation of court verdict

TIMERGARA: The residents on Monday staged a protest against the district administration for its ‘failure’ to implement the court verdict on the decades long ‘Shatai Dara land dispute’.

The dwellers of Khaima, Kandaro, Malakabad, Andheri, Mirzabad and Manogi had gathered outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Balambat to hold the protest demonstration.

Chanting slogans against the district administration, the protesters blocked the Timergara-Munda road for a while. Addressing the protesters the elders, including Malik Aslam Pervez, Malik Ali Bakht, Malik Ajmal Shah, Malik Bakhtawar Jan and others said that they submitted an application to the deputy commissioner 10 months ago and requested him to implement the judgement of the court, but the administration was using delaying tactics.

The elders asked the chief justice Supreme Court, chief minister and chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take notice of the matter.

They said the district administration would be responsible in case of law and order situation. “We are peaceful and law-abiding citizens and waited for implementation of court verdict about the disputed land of Shatai Dara but the district administration is forcing us to take the law into our hands,” an elder added.