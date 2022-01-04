Frontier Foundation collects 12,000 blood bags in 2021

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services on Monday presented its annual report about the provision of treatment facilities to patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood disorders.

Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem presided over the meeting, said a press release.Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman, Director Media Farooq Mohmand, Director Project Laiba Fayyaz and others attended the meeting.

Presenting the annual report, Dr Fakhar Zaman said that the foundation had collected a total of 12,000 blood bags from the volunteers during the blood donation camps organised on daily basis in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2021.

Of them, he said, 8,400 bags of blood had been given free of cost to the patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood disorders.The administrator added that 3,600 bags of blood were given to needy patients in public and private hospitals on an emergency basis in the preceding year.

Similarly, 550 fresh frozen plasma bags were provided to the haemophilia patients while 4,300-factor injections were given free to the severe haemophilia patients as well.He said that 118 cases of hepatitis B and C were also diagnosed during the laboratory screening of blood donated by volunteers, who were immediately informed and guided to start treatment.

The families affected by thalassemia were also provided diagnostic facilities before the birth of babies besides 33 CVS tests of patients in the Frontier Foundation laboratories.Dr Fakhar Zama said that Rs2.5 million were spent on installing the latest equipment in the laboratories of Frontier Foundation.

He said that workshops and walks were organised to raise awareness about thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood disorders and their prevention.Besides, thalassemia screening camps were also arranged and facilities were provided to the patients, which incurred Rs60 million expenditure on the foundation.

Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem expressed satisfaction at the annual report and facilities being provided to patients with thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood disorders.