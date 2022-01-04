Ten police men selected for Haj duty

Islamabad: As many as 10 personnel of Islamabad Police have been selected for Haj duty through a lucky draw held at Police Line Headquarters here on Monday.

Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Yousas Tanoli announced the names of officials selected for Haj duty. The elected officials include five principle list and five reserve and in case of lack of interest of any official, the reserve will replace him, said a news release issued here.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Law & Order Irfan Baloch, DIG Operations Awais Ahmed, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Establishment Naveed Atif, AIG Fahad Ahmad, Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Arif Hussain Shah, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Sajjad Hussain Bukhari, DSP PTS Najeeb Shah and others were also present on the occasion.

Selected officers and officials will perform the duties of assistance and guidance to Pakistani Haj pilgrims in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. A total of 2640 applications from all divisions of Islamabad Police were included in lucky draw. IGP Muhammad Ahsan Younas facilitating the selected officials expressed good wishes for them and hoped would perform Haj duty in the best possible way.