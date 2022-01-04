Mushaira organised by Quaidians

Islamabad: ‘Mushaira’ – ‘Rang-e-Sukhan’ was organised by Quaidian Debating & Literary Society at the jam-packed Earth Sciences Auditorium, Quaid-i-Azam University, here the other day. Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shah was the chief guest.

Renowned humorous poet Anwar Masud otherwise was the star attraction of this literary festival who was given standing ovation when he entered the hall amidst of the function. He had to ask the audience to sit down otherwise ‘I will get tired’, he stated. He recalled Wah Cement and Ordnance Factories and proposed the old and present peace-loving students of QAU to name their offspring as Bullet-un-Nisa Begum, Pistol Perveen, Meezail-ud-Dola and Radar Khan. Perhaps he knew that a department with the name of Defence & Strategic Studies exists in the university. He had some relevant material for merchants of death or arms-supplying nations.

Anwar called for implementing Urdu as official language. He recited many of his old poems also on the insistence of the audience. Shakil Jazib won appreciation on his couplet. Tehzeeb Hafi in addition to Urdu also recited Siraiki and Punjabi poetry. Akhtar Usman and social media poet Itbaf Abrok also recited their poetry on the occasion.