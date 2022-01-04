Appeal to resolve private schools eviction issue

Rawalpindi:Joint Action Committee (JAC) of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Associations has appealed to the Prime Minister, Army Chief and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to resolve the issue of eviction of private educational institutions from Cantonment Board.

Chaudhry Tayyab stated this while addressing principal convention against eviction private school from cantonment board.

On the occasion JAC Convener Nasir Mahmood said that the basic right to education their children should not be disturbed, says a press release. A large number of parents living in Rawalpindi Cantonment area also met with the Joint Action Committee and expressed their concern that the poor people have no choice but to provide education to their children and if educational institutions were close then their future would be bleak.

The right to education is legally guaranteed for all without any discrimination and state has the obligation to protect, respect, and fulfil the right to education.

JAC Convener Nasir Mahmood, member Chaudhry Tayyab, General Secretary Malik Azhar, Ibrar Ahmad Khan, Malik Naseem, Muhammad Usman Hafiz Basharat, Muhammad Asif, Chaudhry Amjad, Zeb Shahbaz, Qamar Nadeem, Shiraz Janjua and Jameel Ahmed assured the parents that if the fundamental right to education our children was snatched, they will hold a sit-in at D-Chowk from January 5 and will not allow Pakistan’s future to be bleak under any circumstances. The basic right to education should not be disturbed and the authorities should take immediate notice of this so that such a big mess does not spread in the society because it is not the issue of the future of 3.7 million children but also 500,000 teachers. The committee assured that it stand with the parents in this struggle for the future of children and the future of Pakistan.