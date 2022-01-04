CDA board approves various projects

Islamabad: The board of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday decided to constitute a committee to regularise contractual employees who meet the essential criteria.

First meeting of the CDA Board was held at CDA headquarters on Monday. The meeting was chaired by the CDA chairman and attended by the members of the board. The board approved overseas enclave apartments to be developed under ‘Roshan Digital Account to Federal Cabinet.’

The board also approved Advisory Committee for Islamabad Gallery at F-9 formed. Headed by Iftikhar Arif, the proposed names for the committee include likes of Kishwar Naheed, Aqs Mufti, Jamal shah and others. A committee to regularise balance staff, who meet essential criteria but missed some technical aspects formed during the meeting of CDA board.

The Board also decided to award work of Islamabad Highway under PPRA Rule 42(f). So as to ease the problems being faced by commuters on Koral-Rewat link. Similarly, two new facilitation centres to be established at Park Enclave as decided by CDA Board. The Board also approved revised lay out plan of I-14 Markaz. Board also allowed Corona Risk Allowance in accordance with Federal Government terms and contact conditions.