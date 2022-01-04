PhD degrees awarded to 3 scholars

Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to three of its scholars. Numera Arshad has been awarded PhD in Pharmacy (Pharmacognosy) after approval of thesis “Pharmacognostic, Phytochemical and Biological Studies of Saussurea Hypoleuca Root”, Salman Farooq in Applied Geology (Engineering Geology) after approval of his thesis “Landslide Susceptibility Zonation of Upper Jhelum Valley, Azad Kashmir” and Tehreem Arshad in Applied Psychology after approval of her thesis “Psychosocial Predictors of Quality of Life and Management of Mild Cognitive Impairment in Older Adults”.
