81,716 POs arrested last year

LAHORE:A Punjab police spokesperson while releasing an annual report on arrests of proclaimed offenders, court absconders and dangerous gangs in 2021 said police teams in all districts of the province arrested around 81,716 dangerous proclaimed offenders during the year.

This includes 11,073 A category and 70,643 B category accused. He said 4,6451 cases of illegal possession of weapons were registered in all the districts of the province while 39,098 accused were arrested. Around 700 stain-guns, 1,239 Kalashnikovs, 5,043 rifles, 2,614 guns, 597 revolvers, 31,695 pistols and mousers, 2 anti-aircraft guns, 838 repeaters, 387 carbines, 5,379 cartridges, 1,052 magazines, 8,939 shells, 159,885 bullets, 79 daggers and 77 knives were recovered. Punjab police spokesperson said the process of checking hotels, inns and residences with the help of Hotel Eye software continued across province throughout the year and 1,251 absconders were arrested. He said 530 absconders were arrested in Lahore alone with the help of Hotel Eye whereas 137 were arrested from Gujranwala Region, 320 absconders were arrested from Rawalpindi Region, 148 from Multan Region, 37 from Faisalabad Region, 25 from Bahawalpur Region, 20 from DG Khan region, 19 from Sargodha region and 15 absconders were arrested from Sahiwal region through Hotel Eye App.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Additional IGP Shahid Hanif has said the department is proud of its hardworking, honest and conscientious officers who have kept hard work, meritocracy and high professionalism as their motto. He said Mianwali PHP DSP Ziaullah Sumbal and Private Secretary Haji Muhammad are also among the officers who have made progress in the department with diligence and their careers are exemplary for the young officers. He expressed these views while addressing the retirement ceremony of DSP Ziaullah Sumbal and Haji Muhammad at PHP Headquarters on Monday. DIG PHP Riaz Nazir Gara, SP Headquarters Syed Imran Karamat Bukhari, DSP Zulfiqar, DSP Qamar Mumtaz, DSP Muhammad Anwar and other officers were present on the occasion.