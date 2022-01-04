Balochistan uplift vital to national growth: governor

LAHORE: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani and Deputy Chairman Mirza M Afridi called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor’s House here on Monday.

During the meeting, law making process, country's political situation and issues related to Balochistan were discussed. The governor appreciated the role of Senate in the process of law making for the interest of country. Expressing concern over the situation of brutality in Kashmir and Palestine, they urged United Nations and human rights institutions to take action. The governor said that the govt believed in the strengthening of all institutions, including Parliament. “We are strengthening the democracy in the country and moving forward and all the decisions are being made with the consent of allies. We will make Pakistan a peaceful, developed and strong country by working together,” he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that there is no doubt that the development of Balochistan is essential for the prosperity of Pakistan. Under the leadership of PM, the govt is working for the betterment of all provinces. It is our utmost priority to provide the facilities of health and education to the people of Balochistan. We are also providing clean drinking water from the platform of Sarwar Foundation.

As an elder brother, Punjab stands with Balochistan and we will support them in every difficulty, he added. Sadiq Sanjrani said that PTI and our party are at same page for the development of Balochistan. Everyone should think beyond political interests to tackle the challenges of the country. The strength of the Parliament is the strength of democracy and nation, he added.