Labourer strangled for demanding wages

LAHORE: A labourer was strangled for demanding payment of his work in Haier police limits here on Monday. The victim has been identified as Karamat Ali of Mallian Village. He worked for accused Sajjad for a water bore, but he was not paid for his work. He demanded Rs800 for his work which the accused refused to pay and strangled him. Police removed the body to morgue.

Cops praised: Punjab IG Sardar Ali Khan has said the safe recovery of an abducted 14-month-old child of an overseas Pakistani is a plausible achievement of the Punjab police. Sardar Ali Khan directed RPOs and DPOs to take steps to arrest culprits involved in such cases and organised groups having their links abroad. He directed them to ensure all possible measures under personal supervision for protection of lives, families and property of overseas Pakistanis. He issued these instructions during a video link meeting of Sargodha region at Central Police Office on Monday.