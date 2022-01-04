Minor assaulted

LAHORE: A minor boy was sexually assaulted in the Samanabad police limits on Monday. The victim was playing in the street near his house. The suspects Abdullah and Fahad lured and took him to a nearby place where they sexually assaulted him. The victim revealed his ordeal before his parents who informed police. Police arrested the suspects and registered a case against them.
LAHORE: Punjab Land Record Authority has significantly increased the number of Land Record Centres in 2021 for public...
Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to three of its scholars. Numera Arshad has been awarded PhD in Pharmacy ...
Islamabad:The first-ever significant rain of this winter season expected at various parts of the country from Monday...
LAHORE:The PDWP Monday approved 10 development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs8.792 billion.The...
LAHORE:Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed on Monday reviewed the...
LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz said that education...
