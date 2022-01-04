 
Tuesday January 04, 2022
Lahore

Minor assaulted

January 04, 2022

LAHORE: A minor boy was sexually assaulted in the Samanabad police limits on Monday. The victim was playing in the street near his house. The suspects Abdullah and Fahad lured and took him to a nearby place where they sexually assaulted him. The victim revealed his ordeal before his parents who informed police. Police arrested the suspects and registered a case against them.

