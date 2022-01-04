Two die in floods in Iran’s south

TEHRAN: At least two people were killed in flash flooding in Iran’s southern province of Fars, a local official said on Monday. "Two people from this province were trapped by water and lost their lives", Mehdi Khoobyar, deputy head of the Iranian Red Crescent in Fars, told the Young Journalists Club, a news agency affiliated with state television. One of the victims died in the city of Darab, he added, without giving details on the second. Relief teams "who were already on full alert, were dispatched to the flood-affected areas" in at least five cities in the province, he said.