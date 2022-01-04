Two die in floods in Iran’s south

TEHRAN: At least two people were killed in flash flooding in Iran’s southern province of Fars, a local official said on Monday. "Two people from this province were trapped by water and lost their lives", Mehdi Khoobyar, deputy head of the Iranian Red Crescent in Fars, told the Young Journalists Club, a news agency affiliated with state television. One of the victims died in the city of Darab, he added, without giving details on the second. Relief teams "who were already on full alert, were dispatched to the flood-affected areas" in at least five cities in the province, he said.
NAIROBI: Six people have been killed and homes torched in a grisly attack on Monday by suspected Al-Shabaab militants...
TUNIS: Two Tunisian soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash on Monday, one instantly and the other of his wounds in...
Beirut: Nine Syrian soldiers and allied militiamen in an ambush were killed near oil installations in eastern Syria, a...
Baghdad: The US-led coalition against the Islamic State group in Iraq on Monday shot down two armed drones targeting a...
Seoul: A man who entered North Korea on New Year’s Day by breaching the heavily fortified border from the South is...
Tel Aviv: Israel began on Monday administering fourth Covid vaccine shots to people over 60 and health workers amid a...
Comments