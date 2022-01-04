Six killed in suspected Al-Shabaab attack in Kenya

NAIROBI: Six people have been killed and homes torched in a grisly attack on Monday by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in a Kenyan coastal region bordering Somalia, police and government officials said.

One man was beheaded and five others shot or burned to death in the attack in a village in Lamu County approximately 420-km southeast of Nairobi, police said. Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said the attackers were suspected jihadists from Al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group based across the border in Somalia.