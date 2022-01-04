Six killed in suspected Al-Shabaab attack in Kenya

NAIROBI: Six people have been killed and homes torched in a grisly attack on Monday by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in a Kenyan coastal region bordering Somalia, police and government officials said.
One man was beheaded and five others shot or burned to death in the attack in a village in Lamu County approximately 420-km southeast of Nairobi, police said. Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said the attackers were suspected jihadists from Al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda-linked jihadist group based across the border in Somalia.
TEHRAN: At least two people were killed in flash flooding in Iran’s southern province of Fars, a local official said...
TUNIS: Two Tunisian soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash on Monday, one instantly and the other of his wounds in...
Beirut: Nine Syrian soldiers and allied militiamen in an ambush were killed near oil installations in eastern Syria, a...
Baghdad: The US-led coalition against the Islamic State group in Iraq on Monday shot down two armed drones targeting a...
Seoul: A man who entered North Korea on New Year’s Day by breaching the heavily fortified border from the South is...
Tel Aviv: Israel began on Monday administering fourth Covid vaccine shots to people over 60 and health workers amid a...
