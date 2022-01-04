Two Tunisian soldiers killed in helicopter crash

TUNIS: Two Tunisian soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash on Monday, one instantly and the other of his wounds in hospital, the defence ministry said. The military helicopter crashed in the early afternoon during a routine mission in the northern Tunisia region of Bizerte.
"The copilot was killed during the crash and the pilot, who was severely injured, was swiftly transported to the regional hospital in Bizerte, where he died," defence ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri said.
