Man who crossed border into N Korea likely ex-defector to South

Seoul: A man who entered North Korea on New Year’s Day by breaching the heavily fortified border from the South is presumed to be a defector from the North, the defence ministry in Seoul said on Monday.
The man sparked a search operation by the South Korean military on Saturday when surveillance equipment spotted him crossing an eastern section of the border into the North. They failed to find him.
South Korean authorities have yet to identify him, but a defence ministry official said he is believed to be someone who came from North Korea in 2020 -- also by breaching the border.
TEHRAN: At least two people were killed in flash flooding in Iran’s southern province of Fars, a local official said...
NAIROBI: Six people have been killed and homes torched in a grisly attack on Monday by suspected Al-Shabaab militants...
TUNIS: Two Tunisian soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash on Monday, one instantly and the other of his wounds in...
Beirut: Nine Syrian soldiers and allied militiamen in an ambush were killed near oil installations in eastern Syria, a...
Baghdad: The US-led coalition against the Islamic State group in Iraq on Monday shot down two armed drones targeting a...
Tel Aviv: Israel began on Monday administering fourth Covid vaccine shots to people over 60 and health workers amid a...
Comments