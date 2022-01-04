Israel begins fourth Covid jab for over 60s, health workers

Tel Aviv: Israel began on Monday administering fourth Covid vaccine shots to people over 60 and health workers amid a surge driven by the Omicron variant.
Health workers at Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv lined up for the shot and over-60s received it at the nearby branch of Clalit, Israel’s largest health fund. The shot was given to those who received their third inoculation at least four months ago.
The health ministry on Sunday approved the fourth shot for the over-60s and medical staff, two days after those with weakened immunity started to take the shot, making Israel one of the first countries to do so.
TEHRAN: At least two people were killed in flash flooding in Iran’s southern province of Fars, a local official said...
NAIROBI: Six people have been killed and homes torched in a grisly attack on Monday by suspected Al-Shabaab militants...
TUNIS: Two Tunisian soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash on Monday, one instantly and the other of his wounds in...
Beirut: Nine Syrian soldiers and allied militiamen in an ambush were killed near oil installations in eastern Syria, a...
Baghdad: The US-led coalition against the Islamic State group in Iraq on Monday shot down two armed drones targeting a...
Seoul: A man who entered North Korea on New Year’s Day by breaching the heavily fortified border from the South is...
Comments