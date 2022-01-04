Brazil’s Bolsonaro rushed to hospital with intestinal blockage

Rio de Janeiro: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to hospital early Monday after feeling "abdominal discomfort" that doctors found was caused by an intestinal blockage, his office and medical team said.

Bolsonaro, 66, was on vacation at the beach in the southern state of Santa Catarina when the pain started, leading to a rushed evacuation to Sao Paulo in the presidential plane. The far-right leader has had a series of health problems since being stabbed in the abdomen during the 2018 presidential campaign that brought him to power.