Brazil’s Bolsonaro rushed to hospital with intestinal blockage

Rio de Janeiro: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was rushed to hospital early Monday after feeling "abdominal discomfort" that doctors found was caused by an intestinal blockage, his office and medical team said.
Bolsonaro, 66, was on vacation at the beach in the southern state of Santa Catarina when the pain started, leading to a rushed evacuation to Sao Paulo in the presidential plane. The far-right leader has had a series of health problems since being stabbed in the abdomen during the 2018 presidential campaign that brought him to power.
TEHRAN: At least two people were killed in flash flooding in Iran’s southern province of Fars, a local official said...
NAIROBI: Six people have been killed and homes torched in a grisly attack on Monday by suspected Al-Shabaab militants...
TUNIS: Two Tunisian soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash on Monday, one instantly and the other of his wounds in...
Beirut: Nine Syrian soldiers and allied militiamen in an ambush were killed near oil installations in eastern Syria, a...
Baghdad: The US-led coalition against the Islamic State group in Iraq on Monday shot down two armed drones targeting a...
Seoul: A man who entered North Korea on New Year’s Day by breaching the heavily fortified border from the South is...
Comments