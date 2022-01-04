 
Tuesday January 04, 2022
By AFP
January 04, 2022
Donald Trump backs Hungarian PM Orban’s reelection

WASHINGTON: Former US president Donald Trump on Monday enthusiastically backed the reelection of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a hero of the far-right who has been accused of creeping authoritarianism.

