Tuesday January 04, 2022
World

Snow storm batters US

By AFP
January 04, 2022
WASHINGTON: After a bruising holiday week of flight cancellations and record surges in Covid-19 cases, a powerful winter storm on Monday further snarled US transport and shuttered the federal government and schools.

Many Americans have been scrambling to return home after the Christmas and New Year period, with several thousand flights cancelled since December 24 due to bad weather and airline staffing woes blamed in part on rising coronavirus infections among crews.

