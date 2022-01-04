 
Tuesday January 04, 2022
Yemeni rebels seize vessel in Red Sea

By AFP
January 04, 2022
RIYADH: Yemeni rebels have seized an Emirati-flagged vessel in the Red Sea, the insurgents and a Saudi-led coalition said on Monday, giving contrasting explanations for the latest escalation in a seven-year war.

The coalition, fighting in support of Yemen’s internationally-recognised government, said the vessel was carrying medical supplies but the rebels said they seized "a military cargo ship with military equipment."

