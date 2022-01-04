NRAP devises plan for Asian Games

KARACHI: National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) has devised a plan to prepare shooters for the Asian Games this year.

“We will pick the finalists of five events from different national championships and then will provide them training till the games,” said Secretary NRAP Razi Ahmed Khan while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that their focus is only on those athletes who have the potential to perform at such high level. “We will not take just anyone to the Asian Games. We have planned to take only good performers there,” said Razi.

He said that the recently concluded CNS Shooting Championship in Karachi provided them some good young shooters whom they would fully support. “Kashmala Talat, Rabia Kabir, Sara Saleem are good juniors we have found in this championship while Nadira Raees in senior category produced really good results,” said Razi.

Therefore, he added, these talented shooters would be given full support and would be prepared for big events this year. Talking about new points systems instead of Minimum Qualification Score in international events, he said this system would be favorable to Pakistani athletes.

“In this system points are to be awarded to the athletes finishing in top 30. So this is better for us than MQS,” said Razi. About funds generation, he said they had devised a plan according to which intentional shooting equipment manufacturers would be approached for sponsorships.

“This will surely work as these companies look for talented athletes and they happily sponsor them for international participations,” said Razi. For Olympics 2024, he said, they would send athletes to all the world cups and ensure participation in all the events during the Olympic Cycle till 2024.