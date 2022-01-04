Pakistan U19s undergoing quarantine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan under-19 cricketers are undergoing three-day quarantine in St Kitts and Nevis following their early Monday morning arrival in West Indies to feature in the Junior World Cup starting from January 14.

According to reports reaching here, it took the team over two days to reach the destination, traveling from Dubai to the UK, Jamaica and then to St Kitts and Nevis. All the teams reaching there will have to undergo three days of quarantine period.

Pakistan are to figure in two warm up matches, against Bangladesh and Canada, ahead of their opening World Cup match against Papua New Guinea on January 15. According to information gathered by ‘The News’, Pakistan will play their warm-up matches while staying in St Kitts and Nevis and will move to Jamaica for the opening World Cup fixture.

“The team will stay in quarantine for three more days before starting their nets from Thursday. All team members have been asked to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 SOPs during the quarantine period. Players and officials have been asked to stay within the hotel rooms during this period and adhere to all the given rules,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said.

The traveling squad members went through their first Covid-19 tests on their arrival at the hotel and will have regular testing each day during the quarantine period. “The results of the first tests are awaited as nothing has come out so far. All other teams are following the same procedure.” Pakistan under-19 team lost a low scoring Asia Cup semi-finals against Sri Lanka last week and hope to regain rhythm.