Mominul, Das build BD lead before Boult strikes

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Mominul Haque and Liton Das led Bangladesh to a historic first innings lead over New Zealand in the first Test here on Monday before both fell to Trent Boult in a dramatic final session.

At stumps on day three Bangladesh were 401 for six in reply to New Zealand’s 328, a lead of 73 with four wickets in hand.

They had reached 361 for four before Boult ended a 158-run stand with the wicket of Mominul for 88, followed 11 deliveries later by Das for 86. “It looks like it might go down to the wire,” Boult said as the Bangladesh players left the field talking of extending their innings towards 500.

It has been an exceptional Test for Mominul, a part-time spinning option who dismissed New Zealand’s top two run-scorers Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls and then batted through 244 deliveries as he notched his 15th Test half-century.

Mominul rode his luck with the bat, surviving multiple chances as he put his side in a strong position before being trapped lbw by Boult. He had the decision reviewed but there was no doubting the outcome as Boult’s inswinger crashed into the back pad in front of off stump.

Mominul’s innings included 12 boundaries to all corners of the ground and his partnership with Das kept New Zealand wicketless for more than 52 overs. Das, like Mominul, also struck boundaries on both sides of the wicket, as well as straight down the ground and he had 10 fours to his credit before edging Boult to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell. Boult had switched to around the wicket and with the ball heading outside off stump Das could not resist an attempted cut and sent a thick edge the keeper.

Bangladesh batted cautiously in the morning session, only scoring 45 runs for the loss of classy opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 78 and Mushfiqur Rahim for 12. Joy added eight to his overnight 70 before Neil Wagner had him caught at gully while Boult bowled Mushfiqur.

Mominul and Das added 87 in the middle session and Bangladesh put on 94 between tea and stumps.

Bangladesh won the Toss

New Zealand 1st Innings

Latham(c) c †Liton b Shoriful 1

Young run out (Najmul/†Liton) 52

Conway c †Liton b Haque 122

Taylor c Shadman b Shoriful 31

Nicholls c Shadman b Mominul 75

Tom† b Ebadat 11

Ravindra c Shadman b Shoriful 4

Jamieson c Shadman b Mehidy 6

Southee c Mominul b Mehidy 6

Wagner c †Liton b Mehidy 0

Boult not out 9

Extras: (b 1, lb 4, nb 3, w 3) 11

Total: (108.1 Ov, RR: 3.03) 328

Fall: 1-1, 3.3 ov 2-139, 48.3 ov 3-189, 66.4 ov 4-227, 79.1 ov 5-258, 87.3 ov 6-265, 92.6 ov 7-297, 101.2 ov 8-316, 105.4 ov 9-316, 105.5 ov 10-328, 108.1 ov

Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 26-7-77-0 Shoriful Islam 26-7-69-3 Ebadot Hossain 18-3-75-1 Mehidy Hasan Miraz 32-9-86-3 Najmul Hossain Shanto 2-0-10-0 Mominul Haque 4.1-0-6-2

Bangladesh 1st Innings

Shadman c & b Wagner 22

Mahmudul c Nicholls b Wagner 78

Najmul c Young b Wagner 64

Mominul (c) lbw b Boult 88

Rahim b Boult 12

Litton† c †Blundell b Boult 86

Ali not out 11

Mehidy not out 20

Extras: (lb 7, nb 3, w 5, pen 5) 20

Total: (156 Ov, RR: 2.57) 401/6

Yet to bat: Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam

Fall: 1-43, 18.1 ov 2-147, 57.6 ov 3-184, 69.6 ov 4-203, 88.2 ov 5-361, 140.6 ov 6-370, 144.5 ov

Bowling: Tim Southee 32-4-94-0 Trent Boult 30-11-61-3 Kyle Jamieson 30-9-72-0 Neil Wagner 38-9-98-3 Rachin Ravindra 26-4-64-0

Umpires: Chris Brown, Chris Gaffaney