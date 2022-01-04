Keamari, West districts get 140 mini tippers for garbage collection

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has inducted a fleet of 140 mini tippers in West and Keamari districts to lift garbage from door to door.
According to a press statement issued on Monday, of the 140 tippers, 40 are electronic tippers. Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Channa told a meeting that it was necessary to adopt international standards for garbage management and eliminate illegal garbage dumps from across Karachi.
He said a district-wise command and control room would be established along with a complaint centre for a better performance. He directed the officials of a private contractor responsible to lift garbage in Keamari and West districts to speed up the process of lifting garbage. It must be made sure that illegal garbage dumps were eliminated from across the city, Channa said.
Violence-related casualties in Pakistan had been on a steady decline since 2015, somewhat plateauing in 2020, but they...
A man and his three sons were run over by a train at the Bin Qasim railway station on Monday. The man and one of his...
The five-day 16th Karachi International Book Fair culminated at the Karachi Expo Centre on Monday with a record...
Studying art, literature and poetry is equally important as studying science and technology, and studies have proven...
"After 50 years of the separation of East and West Pakistan, it is time we use the lens of facts and objective...
A westerly weather system is likely to result in moderate to heavy rains in Karachi from Tuesday evening onwards, the...
Comments