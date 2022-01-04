Keamari, West districts get 140 mini tippers for garbage collection

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has inducted a fleet of 140 mini tippers in West and Keamari districts to lift garbage from door to door.

According to a press statement issued on Monday, of the 140 tippers, 40 are electronic tippers. Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Channa told a meeting that it was necessary to adopt international standards for garbage management and eliminate illegal garbage dumps from across Karachi.

He said a district-wise command and control room would be established along with a complaint centre for a better performance. He directed the officials of a private contractor responsible to lift garbage in Keamari and West districts to speed up the process of lifting garbage. It must be made sure that illegal garbage dumps were eliminated from across the city, Channa said.