Train runs over man, three sons

A man and his three sons were run over by a train at the Bin Qasim railway station on Monday. The man and one of his sons could not survive the accident.

A police official said the accident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Landhi railway police post, adding that the casualties were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the deceased were identified as Abdul Ghafoor and his son Munir, while the two sons who survived were identified as Naseer and Tanveer.

The official said that after collecting wood, the family was crossing the railway track, along with their goats, when the Lahore-bound Karachi Express ran them over. The victims belonged to the Mallah community and were residents of Bin Qasim Town’s Pipri locality, added the official.