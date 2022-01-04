600,000 people visited five-day KIBF

The five-day 16th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) culminated at the Karachi Expo Centre on Monday with a record success as even on the weekday, thousands of citizens continued to arrive at the event till night.

According to an estimate, more than 600,000 visitors attended the KIBF, including students of schools, colleges, universities and madrasas, national and provincial ministers, chairmen and members of educational associations, and literary, educational, religious, political and social personalities.

On the last day, Japanese Consulate General Toshikazu Isomura and former Sindh education minister Pir Mazharul Haq visited the book fair. Speaking to the media, the Japanese consulate general said English had its own importance but any country should also give importance to its national language.

“You have to be proud of Urdu language and promote it,” Isomura said, adding that the book fair was a good tradition and should continue. Haq said the organisers of the KIBF deserved praise for organising a wonderful event. “I pay my heartfelt tribute to them,” the former education minister said.

He remarked that people from all walks of life had come to the book fair, which showed that book lovers were still there in our society. Many visitors at the KIBF were of the view that such events should be held biannually instead of once a year.

Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association Chairman Karachi International Book Fair, who is also part of the KIBF managing committee, thanked the visitors for their love for books and said that many ideas were being considered for the next book fair.