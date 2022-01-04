Met Office forecasts moderate to heavy rain today

A westerly weather system is likely to result in moderate to heavy rains in Karachi from Tuesday (today) evening onwards, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Monday, warning that the strong system could cause some heavy showers on Wednesday while intermittent rain could continue till Friday.

“A strong westerly disturbance has entered Pakistan and under its influence, light to moderate rain is likely in Karachi on Tuesday evening while moderate to heavy showers with thunderstorm are possible on Wednesday,” Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz told The News.

He termed the weather system coming from Iran a strong system that had the potential of causing moderate to heavy showers in Karachi. He explained that isolated rain showers could continue in the city till Friday morning or noon.

To a query, he said this weather system had already started causing rains in western Balochistan and on Tuesday, it would enter Sindh. He added that in the days to come, it would cover the entire country and cause rain and snowfall in the mountainous regions of Pakistan.