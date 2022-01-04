Root causes of Karachi’s problems are corruption and injustice, says JI

A large number of women and children on Monday participated in the Jamaat-e-Islami’s sit-in on the fourth consecutive day to protest against the recently passed local government bill that, according to the party, aims at weakening the LG set-up across Sindh.

Addressing the participants of the sit-in, JI leaders said their party has been running a campaign against the law bulldozed by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) through the provincial

assembly.

“The law is aimed at wresting the powers of the LG set-up in Sindh,” claimed JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman. “It has taken away several institutions and authorities from the LG and handed them over to the provincial government in clear violation of the constitution.”

A portion of the sit-in area was designated for women, where a large number of women from across the city, including representatives of working women, gathered to participate in the protest.

JI Pakistan Women Wing General Secretary Durdana Siddiqui, her deputy Attia Nisar and other female leaders also participated in the sit-in. Rehman paid tributes to the women for participating in the protest for their rights as well as those of others. He said that the root causes of the problems being faced by the people of Karachi are corruption and injustice.

The JI leader said his party does not believe in ethnic politics, but the question persists: why Karachi has been deprived of a mass transit system when other cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar, have developed the same facility with the funds generated by the taxpayers in Karachi.

He said that 30 million people in Karachi deserve their due rights and civic facilities, not fake announcements. He also said the Sindh government has requested the JI to end their protest. Rehman said JI leaders have explained to the representatives of the PPP government that they are willing to hold a dialogue, but not compromise over the rights of the citizens.

He said the JI had decided to voice concerns over the issue both on roads and before the judiciary. He pointed out that a petition against the “black” law has already been filed in the Sindh High Court.

The JI leader said that despite having a majority in the provincial assembly, the PPP has no right to formulate legislation that violates the constitution of the country.

He said the PPP always chants the mantra of women’s rights, but their government has practically forced the women in Sindh to work at factories under the contract system, depriving them of their due rights. He also talked about transport and other issues being faced by women across the province. Rehman also talked about the alleged violations of the constitution being committed by the provincial government and the “nefarious” role of other political parties when it comes to the rights of the people of Karachi. He termed the electoral system in Pakistan, and particularly that of Sindh, “fake”. He explained that the electoral system in place does not represent the majority.

He said that in the prevailing system, individuals who can influence 5,000 people play an important role in this set-up and always switch parties for their own interests, with parties like the PPP and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf using the people for their political gains.

Talking about the politics of Sindh’s ruling party, he said that the PPP and Bhutto had initially shouted slogans against feudalism, but within a few years, the PPP became a party of feudal lords.

Regarding the PPP’s “democracy mantra”, he said the party had defied the idea of democracy by not fielding even a single election candidate in the then East Pakistan. The PPP had practically admitted that the majority did not like them, but they opted to divide the country for their own greed for power, he added.

He lamented that in the recent past, when Karachi was in the “clutches” of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, the PPP did not field election candidates in the strongholds of other parties, including Liaquatabad and Landhi.

APMSO stages protes

While protesting against the recently passed Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders said the party would continue its struggle against every move made by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to undermine the powers and resources of the local governments.

The All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organisation, a student wing of the MQM-P, organised a protest at Hassan Square on Monday. Education was on the verge of destruction because whether it was a medical college or engineering institution, the PPP appointed people on the basis of ethnicity and prejudice instead of merit.

The people of Pakistan had given their verdict against the local government law by participating in protests in a large number. “This feudal style of governance of the PPP in Sindh is causing a great deal of unrest among the people and has turned into the feeling of alienation,” MQM-P leader Muhammad Hussain said. “The law passed by the Sindh Assembly is in direct conflict with the Constitution of Pakistan and in flagrant violation of Article 140-A of the Constitution.

The MQM-P will organize a protest on Tuesday (today) at Banaras Chowk against the recently passed local government bill where the party’s senior deputy convenor Kunwar Naveed Jamil will address the protest’s participants.