7.3mln cotton bales reach ginners

MULTAN: Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 7.2 million or exactly 7,347,404 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till first of January 2022 registering increase of 36.81 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.
According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Monday, over 7.3 million or 7,347,404 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales.
Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 3.8 million or 3,838,802 bales registering an increase of17.81 % as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 3,258,437 bales. Sindh generated over 3.5 million or 35,08,602 bales registering an increase of 66.12 pc, compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 2,112,116 bales.
