Online account opening offered

ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited on Monday announced a digital account service that will allow people to open their account online, without visiting the bank.

The service provides access to the bank’s financial services, on-the-go, round-the-clock, without visiting any its branch, and no initial deposit requirement. The customers can now open their account by submitting their basic details with computerized national identity card (CNIC) number on the bank’s website.

According to the bank, the ‘Asaan Digital Account’ facility is in line with the State Bank’s new digital regulatory framework for customers’ onboarding. Talking on the occasion, Mr. Ghalib Nishtar, president & CEO of Khushhali Microfinance Bank, said the milestone was in sync with the global digital revolution as as well as the center bank’s call to encourage digital banking with more ‘convenient’ and ‘secured’ banking experiences.

In the post-Covid-19 era, the initiative will help in enforcing the social-distancing protocols, he added. The non-interest-bearing checking account will allow unlimited fund-withdrawals, accessibility through a network of online branches, and exemption from zakat-deduction.