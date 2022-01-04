Red tape dilemma

LAHORE: Segments of trade and industry that encounter less or no red tape are in a comfortable zone. Imports flourish because red tape is limited to custom clearance only, while traders are no go areas for bureaucrats.

Businesses have accepted the reality that whenever they pass through bureaucracy, they will have to pay some rent. Importers too pay this rent, but that is limited to custom officials only. After that, most are free to dispose of their imported goods at any price they want. Many importers, while paying rent to the bureaucracy at import stage, also indulge in under-invoicing to save the impact of duty and sales tax. For this they pay a little extra to the officials. They then mint money by disposing their stocks to the traders.

Traders however have somehow managed to largely stay out of the tax net. They do not have to provide the receipts of their purchases and pay an annual turnover tax, that too on the amount declared by them. We are becoming a trading economy.

It is not so for the manufacturing sector. Industrialists must comply with labour laws, environmental regulations, and must pay the minimum wage. They must also pay 17 percent sales tax on the price printed on the label of their products. It entails dealing with scores of departments we well.

Most of the industrialists do not comply with many laws and even if they are compliant, they are not spared from the bureaucratic rent. When they are compelled to please the officials whether they violate law or are compliant, most manufacturers add an extra sweetener to avoid some government levies.

Workers of each manufacturing concern have some rights. The employer must register them with the social security department of each province and pay a social security fee per worker. The employer is also required to contribute some percentage of the salary of the workers in the Employers Old Age Benefit Fund. Most manufacturers register only a percentage of their workforce to avoid these levies. This is the reason that the number of workers registered under social security departments in all four provinces is hardly 1.5 million out of around 65 million workers in our economy.

They bribe the environmental department officials for non-compliance of environmental laws. The boiler inspector is ‘pleased’ to get an okay report from him. Tax auditors are pampered to get an audit clearance. In short, bribe culture is prevalent everywhere and is known to all.

However, all this has implications for the local manufacturers as well as on the product quality and the productivity of the workers. Manufacturers cannot operate smoothly if they comply with all laws, because the standard ‘rent’ to the bureaucracy must be paid.

So, they under-report production, and do not provide facilities to the workers as provided in the law. Some even do not pay the minimum wage. This impacts the productivity of the workers as well as the quality of the product. This is the reason that imported finished goods are increasingly penetrating the Pakistani markets.

At the same time, local entrepreneurs are unable to export their goods even if the quality is right because the ‘rent’ cost makes them uncompetitive. The exporting sector also pays the same rents besides complying with all labour laws and additional conditions imposed by the foreign buyers. The cost of doing business in Pakistan is already high. It is a wonder that exporters still manage to fulfil their commitments.

They operate on thin margins and are unable to generate funds to upgrade. This is the reason that they refuse the buyers when they place orders beyond capacity. Buyers then turn to other countries and may not be available by the time some exporters enhance their capacities.

The directionless economic course Pakistan has adopted has further burdened the poor, while the rich are still well positioned to grab the lion's share no matter the growth rate. Economic policies have basically remained the same in the last two decades; but there has been a constant increase in incompetence and corruption.

Policies of the present regime, like the past ones, might be market-friendly, but these are not business-friendly. Better infrastructure and skill-oriented education should be on top of the list of imperatives for the new decade. It might look sceptical, but the matter of fact is that the days of ‘jugad’ (the Pakistani approach of on-your-feet improvisation) are over.

The country simply needs more resources to move ahead. No economy has ever attained maturity without promotion of competition. Competition ensures access to new technology, a trend that would accelerate over the decade in all areas like it did in cellular telephony. In 1990s, a cell phone was a luxury, a status symbol that was to be flaunted but used sparingly by the few hundred thousand who owned one.

Now, over 190 million Pakistanis own mobile phones and call rates have come down from Rs7 per minute to Rs1.25 per minute. We need competition, and we need to be rid of red-rape for the economy to move on and grow.