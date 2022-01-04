Endless taxes

Recently, the government imposed a 17 percent tax on around 140 items, along with commercial and industrial properties. However, the cost of most basic necessities, including medicines and groceries, is already high – one wonders how it could possibly go higher.

These taxes will create difficulties for lower- and middle-class families across the country. In these difficult circumstances, the government should be making every conceivable effort to provide relief to the poor. However, it is, unfortunately, more focused on taxing whatever little money people have left.

Ikram Hassan

Kech