Leaving the past

Finally, we can now bid adieu to 2021. The past year was full of tumultuous events on the political and economic fronts. People realised the hollowness of the ruling party’s promises and are finally speaking up against it. The finest example of people’s disenchantment with the PTI was its poor performance in the local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government’s internal disagreements, uncertain policies and the Covid-19 pandemic all caused the PTI’s popularity to decline. People are so tired that they are unlikely to elect the ruling party in the upcoming elections. Parties like the PML-N and the PPP have already failed to gain the voters’ trust. As a result, religious parties seem to be gaining popularity. Should that be the case, the situation will become even more precarious. It is very likely that the upcoming year will bring more tug-of-war between government bodies and various political parties. Allegedly we have left 2021, but we are still stuck in the past as a result of following the same mechanism and making the same mistakes we made decades ago. To truly make this year a ‘new’ year, we must learn from our past mistakes and work to correct them.

Nazim Khan

Karachi