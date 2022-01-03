Scientific system for stopping stubble burning to be introduced

Islamabad: The climate change ministry will introduce a Scientific Management System to tactically address the issue of stubble burning that is mainly causing smog in the country.

According to the details, a monitoring unit in the climate change ministry would utilize a Geographic Information System (GIS) that would provide real-time data about stubble burning anywhere in the country. The GIS will be readily available through a GPS System that will identify the spots of stubble burning and it will also show at what time fire actually occurred.

The details showed that when the monitoring unit would receive information about stubble burning anywhere in the country it would immediately contact the district administration and direct it to take action against this illegal practice.

The monitoring unit will work in coordination with Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) and Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and they will provide all technical assistance to control stubble burning especially in the Punjab province.

Currently, the authorities in the Punjab province are using satellite technology to identify the spots where crop residue is burnt but due to financial constraints, they are not getting real-time data and mostly relying on past data that can be a few days old.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said it is quite expensive to get real-time information through satellite so they have decided to utilize GIS that would serve the purpose most effectively and within available financial resources.

He said “The government is putting in all its efforts to tackle the issue of smog. Three air quality stations will start work in June and we will be better able to deal with this issue next year.”