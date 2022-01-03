IUIC, CDA team up for Trail V cleanup

Islamabad: Iqra University Islamabad Campus (IUIC) in collaboration with Capital Development Authority arranged the Hike & Clean Photowalk on Trail V here Sunday, says a press release.

The students and faculty members of the Islamabad campus cleaned up the Margalla Hills Trail V.

The clean up activity was held by the Iqra University under its corporate social responsibility to raise public awareness of environmental protection, especially the mountains. The event is organised every year with more than 100 students participating in it.

The students were divided into three teams to cover designated areas of the trail and cleared the garbage.

The activity started with IUIC vice president Dr Muhammad Islam addressing the teams. “It is a great thing to support a constructive approach towards cleanliness. We are responsible to keep our surroundings clean and Islamabad campus will continue to execute such activities.”

The participating students actively participated in the activity and cleared off trash on the trail followed by a scrumptious brunch at La Montana. The photowalk was organised by the Adventure, Eco and Media Clubs of the campus, allowing the students to celebrate commencement of New Year on a positive note.