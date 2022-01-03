170 profiteers held

Rawalpindi: Under a special campaign launched by the Rawalpindi district administration aga­inst profiteering and hoarding, fines amounting to over 1.4 million were imposed while 170 violators were arrested.

According to a district administration spokesman, strict measures were being taken against profiteers and hoarding. He informed that 170 profiteers were arrested in the district during a special campaign launc­hed in December against the violators.

11 First Information Reports were also lodged besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs1.4 million on the rules violators.

He said the Assistant Commissioners had been directed to continue their raids to control the prices of food items. He informed that the administration was conducting raids against hoarders and profiteers and strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the violators.

He said fines were imposed on the violators in seven tehsils of the Rawal­pindi district during December.

The administration had constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding, and rate lists of daily use items while on the recommendations of the teams, several cases were also registered.

Those found violating the law were arrested while those found profiteering, violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings.