Five booked with illegal weapons

Rawalpindi: Police claimed to have arrested five persons in possession of illegal arms during a crackdown.

Chontra Police arrested three accused, Zayad, Habi­bu­llah, and Tahirullah besides recovering three pistols of 30 bore from them. Similarly, Saddar Bairooni Police nabbed Rehmatullah and Mohammad Atiq and recovered two pistols of 30 bore from them.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started an investigation. City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken against those possessing illegal weapons.